What is the future of Del. Joe Jeffries?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “I’m an elected official but I’m still a real person.”

That’s about as much as Delegate Joe Jeffries (R-Putnam) has said about the sexually explicit video he posted on TikTok last week.

Since then, many of his colleagues have weighed in on it, calling it “immature,” “embarrassing,” and “hypocritical.”

“I think it’s pretty serious when you have the Governor, the leader of the Republican party in West Virginia, the Speaker of the House, the Majority Leader, the Putnam County Republican Executive Committee — all have stepped up and have either asked for an apology or asked for resignation and yet we still haven’t heard anything from Delegate Jeffries,” said Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha).

In a statement to 13 News, another Putnam County Republican, Del. Joshua Higginbotham wrote:

“I echo statements made by the House Leadership Team that the words of Delegate Joe Jeffries are unbecoming of a lawmaker, particularly one who claims conservative values.”

“I echo statements made by the House Leadership Team that the words of Delegate Joe Jeffries are unbecoming of a lawmaker, particularly one who claims conservative values.” Del Joshua higginbotham

But what do his constituents think?

“Mr. Jeffries you need to apologize to District 22 for your actions and I think it’s time that you resign and let someone in there who will not do what you have done in the past,” said Cecil Silva a former candidate for District 22.

Silva ran against Jeffries as a democrat last year but was defeated.

Silva says he wasn’t thinking about running again, but the video has now prompted him to.

“I understand that it is a part-time job but it is a full-time commitment to the people of West Virginia and District 22,” he said.

On WOWK-TV’s social media page we asked viewers if Del. Jeffries should resign, “Yes and he should’ve known better, seriously,” wrote one woman.

“I’d love to know how many of y’all have done things that could reflect poorly on your employers, but you’ve not resigned because of it,” wrote another woman.

Joe Jeffries is up for re-election in the fall of 2022.

Until then, if he resigns or if his seat is revoked, it will have to be filled by another Republican.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news