CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is only weeks away and people around the country are planning their costumes.

According to a study by All Home Connections, some Americans are taking to Google to find that perfect costume. The study found that in the Mountain State, most residents searching for zombie costumes.

All Home Connections says their research found that only West Virginia had zombies for their top search.

The study shows Ohio and Kentucky both chose more trending costume ideas for their top pick, with more Ohioans searching for witch costumes and more Kentuckians searching for cat costumes.

Kentucky was one of 12 states to chose a cat costume, while Ohio was one of 10 states looking up witchy costume ideas, with cats and witches respectively being the top two searches nationwide.

For a full state-by-state list of top costume searches check out the full study here.