What to do this 4th of July holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are several big events happening across the Tri-State for the Fourth of July weekend since many events were canceled last year due to COVID-19.

You can head out to the City of Hurricane for their parade on downtown Main Street that kicks off at 2 p.m. Right after, more events will be happening at Hurricane City Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.



“We’ll have things here like free inflatables, cotton candy, snow cones, and watermelon. Everything is free,” Mayor Scott Edwards of Hurricane said.



Hurricane will have one of their largest fireworks shows starting at 10 p.m.



The City of Charleston will also have fireworks launching from McCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. This comes with a lot of road closures on Sunday.



“We’re going to have the entire boulevard blocked off from Court St. to Greenbrier St. People can bring out lawn chairs, blankets and have a good time with friends and family,” Mackenzie Spencer, Charleston Communications Specialist said.



This is expected to be a much larger event than last year.



“We do expect several thousand people to come out to see these fireworks. We’re going to be doing those until about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, actual 4th of July,” Spencer said.



If none of that excites you, the City of Logan’s Freedom Festival has been going on for 20 years.

Normally, the festival wouldn’t be held on Sunday, but this year it’s been extended an extra day because the holiday falls on Sunday.



“We always try to have free ground entertainment for the kids. We got a free racing duck, got a circus on the other lawn and we have strolling entertainment like clowns,” Mayor Serafino Nolletti, of Logan said.



Kanawha Boulevard will close to traffic at 5 p.m. The South Side Bridge will be closed around 9 p.m.

