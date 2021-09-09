What was it like working during 9/11?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The anniversary of a day in our nation’s history that many people will never forget is quickly approaching. The tragedy of 9/11 is still fresh in some people’s minds although it’s been 20 years. One man is sharing his personal story.

Terry Wright worked with the Red Cross and FEMA at the time of the attacks. He says not a day goes by that he doesn’t reflect on what happened.

“I can hear the zipper, perfect,” Terry Wright, who worked with the Red Cross and FEMA during 9/11 said.

Wright still hears that zipping of a body bag and vividly remembers the scene of 9/11.

“You’re walking on about 12 to 18 inches of debris and scattered concrete. You see clothing, you see splatters, you look out you see dust, you see smoke, you can’t see through the smoke, you feel the heat off the buildings,” Wright said.

Wright worked with the Red Cross in Huntington, WV. He was called to help with relief efforts in New York after the attacks.

“I left on the 11. of September and I got in New York City about three or four o’clock in the morning on the 12.,” Wright said. Our job was to provide drinks and snacks and listen to their stories, and the stories I heard, and the stories I’ve seen, they’d be standing there because a piece of I-beam, and it might have a body infused, an arm, a hand. They’d bring bodies out and at my gate, they’d just unzip a bag, put the body in and zip it back up.”

Those faces are engraved in his mind, forever.

“You see grown people cry. You see rescue dogs just lying there looking out into space. You see fellow coworkers looking out into space,” Wright said.

Wright says as many times as the story of 9/11 is told, people who weren’t there truly can’t grasp exactly what happened.

“Not very many people could walk in my boots or done what I did, or what they did,” Wright said.

Coming up tomorrow at 7 p.m., Terry Wright tells us what types of health issues affected a majority of the workers that assisted during the recovery phase of 9/11.

