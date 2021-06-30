‘What we’re doing is the work of the angels’: Huntington Mayor testifies in opioid trail

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was the last witness to testify before the defense starts.

The landmark opioid lawsuit was filed four years ago against Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The companies are accused of shipping excessive doses of opioids to the Cabell County area for years.



Mayor Williams testified that a drug raid ridealong made him aware of how bad the problem had become, but despite everything he says, “it’s great to see individuals who have been at the lowest points in their lives but can overcome.”

A forensic economist has testified that a 15-year plan to lessen the opioid crisis in a West Virginia community will cost local officials $2.5 billion.



Cabell County and the City of Huntington would need to spend $144 million to implement the plan, and the annual cost would rise to $197 million by the 15th year.

Mayor Williams says so far “it’s affirming that what we’re doing is the work of the angels,” and one of his goals is “to fight the crisis every day and make sure my community can heal.”



The six-week defense portion starts later this week.