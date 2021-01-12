What you need to know about filing 2020 taxes and stimulus checks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Just three months away is the dreaded task for many Americans — filing taxes to the IRS.

But, with stimulus checks and pandemic relief money many are confused with what they need to file.

“It doesn’t matter. You don’t have to pay it back or report it if you got your full amount,” said Steven Harmon with Gianola, Harmon & Associates.

According to the IRS, stimulus money recieved through the pandemic relief bill will not be taxed by the government and does not need to be listed when filing.

“There has been a lot of worries this year and this past year…but nothing to worry about you don’t have to report it,” said Harmon.

But for people like college students who were marked as dependent in 2019 that are now independent and did not receive checks, can still get them.

“They can still claim and get the money. So they could potentially get 18 hundred dollars,” said Harmon.

This is possible through the Recovery Rebate Credit.

“They just go to line 30, it is on page two on the tax return and there will be a sheet that asks you questions, and the first one is are you a dependent,” said Harmon.

Changes in income and births that occurred in 2020 should also be listed in your taxes.

The 2021 tax deadline is currently still set for April 15th.