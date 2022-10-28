KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 is scheduled for Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project.
Governor Jim Justice and other officials will officially open the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to westbound traffic on Saturday.
Below are some facts from WVDOT about the bridge:
- The project is paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
- The bridge is part of a $224 million Roads to Prosperity project to widen Interstate 64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 interchange, alleviating a major bottleneck.
- This is the second largest Roads to Prosperity project in the state, in terms of dollars. (Only the I-70 Bridges in Wheeling, a project which contains 26 interstate bridge replacements, is larger.)
- Using Roads to Prosperity funding meant that the project could be completed all at once, rather than breaking it into smaller pieces; opening the bridge at this time would not have occurred if not for Roads to Prosperity.
- The new bridge has been named the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge.
WVDOT is advising drivers to be aware of their surroundings while traveling through the work zone, even if it is part of their daily commute.