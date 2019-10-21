What you need to know about the Kenova Pumpkin House

KENOVA, W.Va. (WOWK) — Here is the Kenova Pumpkin House’s 2019 Schedule of Events:

October 19-26 – Beginning on Saturday, October 19th, volunteers are welcome and needed to scrape, carve, rinse, and carry pumpkins, as the project works toward completion on Saturday, October 26. All week completed pumpkins will be set our for display immediately, after carving, making the display grow each day. The Pumpkin House does not open or close, visitors and volunteers are welcome anytime during this period.

October 25 – Entries for a pumpkin carving contest for high school and open divisions are to be dropped off at the Pumpkin House by 8 pm. All pumpkins must be opened from the bottom to allow placement over a light, and the entrant’s name and phone number should be printed on the back.

October 26th – Judging of the pumpkin carving contest will occur in the morning and prizes for winners will be announced at 8 p.m. from the Pumpkin House front porch.

October 26 & October 31 – On these two nights at 8, 9, and 10 pm local celebrities will read The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, during a “live” appearance of the Headless Horseman in from of the Pumpkin House.

October 27 & 28 – You’ve Seen the outside of the Pumpkin House, have you ever wondered what it looks like inside? The Pumpkin House in conjunction with ASAP (Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets) will sponsor Pumpkin House tours on Sunday, October 27, and Monday, October 28, from 7 pm to 11 pm. Tours are not haunted, just historic, but do not guarantee that you won’t see a spirit or two! 100 percent of all proceeds will to ASAP and will be used for veterinary expenses, emergency treatments, foster care, rescue placement, food, and supplies. Tickets are $15 and will be for reserved times to avoid waiting in line. Each guided tour will last approximately 15-20 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at Griffith & Feil Drug, 1405 Chestnut Street, Kenova, or at the Pumpkin House pet adoption events on October 24th & 26th from 7-11 pm.