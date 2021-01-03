What’s causing fires in vacant homes in Charleston?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents on a well-known street in Charleston are concerned about homeless people causing vacant house fires in their neighborhood.

Within the past month, several houses have gone up in flames, and neighbors say it’s become a major issue.

Residents Jackson St. say they love the area, like Ernestine Cook that’s been living on the block for 40 years.

“We got a good neighborhood around here and got good people and we don’t deserve all of this,” Cook said.

Recently, the health care facility, West Virginia Health Right, decided it wanted more parking for its building and decided to buy some of the vacant homes.

Health Right is awaiting the final approved maps from city planning so they can be filed and finalized, and the property can be transferred to the developers who plan to remodel and rebuild those homes. It’s a lengthy process and in the meantime, homeless people have made them their home.

“You can’t keep them out. When it comes to these homes and just empty space, they’re throughout the city and the county. Any landowner or property owner knows you can board them up, you can lock them up, you can chain them, but if they want in, they’re going to get in.” Duke Jordan, Commercial Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway

Since you can’t keep them out, homeless people are staying in and starting fires to keep warm.

“I went back to the window and I saw the smoke coming out of the top of it and I ran in the front room and called 911 and told them the house was on fire. I was afraid maybe my house would catch on fire,” Cook said. “I saw about a dozen of them come out of there. They treat it like the Holiday Inn or Peyton Place. I don’t know which.”



Health Right CEO Angie Settle made a statement saying, “No one is more worried than we are because we are now responsible to cover the demolition cost for the house that burned and the property damage next door.”

“As an agent for Health Right, I’ve been here personally three times. I was just here last night putting three-inch screws in the doors and just securing up the facilities in the rear,” Jordan said.

Jordan says he hopes for a faster process of getting things done to renovate these vacant homes.

Health Right says it does have someone daily checking and securing the houses and have asked for increased police patrols.

