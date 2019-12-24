What’s open on Christmas Eve? Your last-second shopping options

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Did you get all your Christmas shopping done? Did you buy enough food for the holiday meal?

Let’s face it, we’ve all been there. Maybe you didn’t account for a relative to come by for Christmas dinner, or maybe you somehow managed to forget to buy a gift for a special somebody. Here’s some of what’s open and what’s not on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24, 2019) and Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25, 2019) in our Tri-State.

Here are the Kroger locations that will be open until 6pm Christmas Eve, but they will be closed on Christmas Day:

2627 5th Avenue, Huntington, W.Va.

19 7th Avenue, Huntington, W.Va.

370 Diederich Boulevard, Ashland, Ky.

711 12th Street, Ashland, Ky.

6306 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio

If you’re feeling a little risky, you can head to Walmart. The stores below will close at 6 pm Christmas Eve, will be closed Christmas Day, and will reopen at 6 am on Thursday, December 26, 2019:

4490 Gallia Street, New Boston, Ohio

354 Private Drive #288, South Point, Ohio

531 River Hill Drive, Ashland, Ky.

12504 US-60, Ashland, Ky.

3333 US-60, Huntington, W.Va.

CVS is another hotspot. However, their hours vary per location. The CVS on Jefferson Street in Ironton, Ohio will be open until 10 pm Christmas Eve, and will be open from 10 am until 8 pm on Christmas Day. The CVS on Lexington Avenue in Ashland, Ky. will be open until 6pm on Christmas Eve, and will open from 10 am until 6 pm on Christmas Day. The CVS on 20th Street in Huntington, W.Va. will be open until Midnight on Christmas Eve and from 10 am until 6 pm on Christmas.

If you’re looking to buy presents, the Ashland Town Center is open on Christmas Eve from 8 am until 5 pm. Both the Huntington and Charleston malls will be open from 7 am until 6pm on Christmas Eve. All three malls, however, will be closed on Christmas Day.

For the most part, you can count on most 7/11, Speedway, and Sheetz locations to remain open throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.