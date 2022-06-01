INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — If you’re driving down I-64 or on Route 25 in Institute, you may ask yourself: “what is that large flame going up into the sky?”

According to the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Twitter, work at the Institute Industrial Complex by US Methanol will cause a large, visible flame.

They say US Methanol is in the process of beginning operations at the complex.

According to the Tweet, the flame is a safety feature. The size of the flame will change, but they assure everyone that this is normal.

Steam venting is also a possibility, but they say once it is fully in operation, it will not happen as often.