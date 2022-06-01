SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More shopping is on the way in South Charleston with some stores to be completed by early next year.

About 20 to 26 new stores will sit on a 56-acre of land.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says the first two stores will be Menards and Chick-Fil-A. They will start building in late summer to early fall and expect to be completed in early 2023.

Mullens also says they are trying to bring new businesses to the mall that are not in West Virginia for more variety. He says people are excited.

“Anytime I go to Kroger, I always tease that Kroger is where I get a lot of ideas. So, it’s hard to get through Kroger without a suggestion or what’s going in. Can you get me this, can you get me that, and how about this? But, it’s kind of neat because it gauges the excitement of our community. People are excited about what we’re doing,” Frank Mullens, Mayor of South Charleston said.

The project started in 2016 and is expected to be completed in August 2025.