CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project.

Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with I-81 in Virginia.

Most of the 157-mile highway is in the Mountain State, but the final 13 miles are designed to run from the state line to Strasburg, Virginia. For many years, Virginians resisted finishing the highway, but now that’s changed.

“It is major progress on Corridor H we want to continue on. It is the very first project we should be looking at. To get completed in West Virginia will bring more and more and more folks to this great state,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Corridor H is seen as a huge economic development project because it will make it easier for snow skiers and whitewater rafters from the Washington, D.C. area to get to West Virginia attractions.

Once complete, Corridor H will cut the travel time from Charleston to Washington, D.C. by one hour.