HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School Board says they’re anticipating a fall of 2022 groundbreaking date for the new Meadows Elementary School Building.

Right now, the preliminary design for the school is still in the works as just last week it was presented to the school board for approval.

According to the school board, the architect for the design is working hand-in-hand with community members to determine the best way to allow this new building to serve the entire community.

What will this new building entail?

“We have an architect with ZMM Architects. He has been working with the design team at Meadows Elementary—which includes the principal, some teachers, and community members—that have been working throughout the process to design a school around what their anticipated instructional practices and methods would be. So, they’re on the ground designing the facility around what they feel like they need for their students,” says Tim Hardesty, the Deputy Superintendent of District Operations and Support Division for the Cabell County School District.

He says he’s hopeful the community will take advantage of the new building and that it will present new opportunities the current building can’t sustain.

How will this benefit the community?

“While we do amazing things – and the students and staff there are amazing – we’re confined to a very small area at Meadows currently. We’ll be going to a much larger area that we can not only have a building for the students, but we can also have some really nice opportunities for different extracurricular events and those types of things,” says Hardesty.

The multi-million dollar project is expected to be completed and open by the spring of 2024.