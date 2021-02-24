Wheelersburg man charged with online child sex solicitation

David E. Wurts, 32, of Wheelersburg, has been arrested on charges of importuning and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Scioto County man has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly attempting to get a juvenile to meet with him “for the purpose of having sex,’ according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says New Albany Ohio Police Department contacted his office regarding an adult male, living in Wheelersburg, who had been online talking to a juvenile. According to the investigation, the suspect allegedly used the KIK app to send sexual messages to the juvenile. The sheriff’s office says those messages included naked photos of the suspect and videos “showing sexual acts.”

Detectives traced the app and IP address to identify the suspect as David E. Wurts, 32, of Wheelersburg. He was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Portsmouth. A computer recovered at his home and a cell phone he had with him will be sent to the BCI cyber-crime lab for testing.

Wurts has been charged with one count of importuning and six counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, both felonies. He is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $17,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have additional information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-354-7338.