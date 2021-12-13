All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Wheeling Firefighters answer the call to Kentucky for disaster relief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING WV (WTRF) — After the horrific tornados and severe weather caused damage to several states on Friday, Kentucky Emergency Services confirmed they need help. 

A crew of Wheeling Firefighters left for Mayfield, Kentucky around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.  

According to Lt. Bob Heldreth with the Wheeling Fire Department, some of his firefighters are from Kentucky and volunteered to help.  

The crew plans to assist with emergency services in the hardest-hit areas. The firefighters loaded up rescue tools, water, as well as personal supplies to make the 8-hour trip.

Once crews have boots on the ground, they will determine if more Wheeling Firefighters will be needed. 

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS