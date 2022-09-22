NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A police officer and firefighter from Wheeling honored fallen Nicholas County Cpl. Tom Baker while riding in the Tour de Force bike ride in New York.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department posted a letter on Facebook from Lt. Josh Sanders with the Wheeling Police Department.

Courtesy: Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department

In the letter, Lt. Sanders says that during the four-day ride, he and Lt. Tom Haluscak from the Wheeling Fire Department wore a button with Cpl. Baker’s photo on it.

“I know this is just a small button, but we wanted to thank you and your agency along with Deputy Thomas Baker III for his service,” wrote Sanders.

Sanders included the button in the envelope sent to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty in June of 2022.

The Tour de Force is a 280-mile bike ride to raise funds for the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, according to the organization’s website.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department said in the Facebook post, “We are never alone.”