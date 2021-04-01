When and where can I drink alcohol outside?

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) in downtown Portsmouth was approved earlier this year and has officially been put into effect.

The project is designed to bring in more foot traffic to local businesses during special events. Patrons will be allowed to drink in a marked area downtown.

For this week, patrons were celebrating the opening day for the Cincinnati Reds. During the opening day for the project, however, the weather was on the cold side.

There were still a few patrons enjoying the outdoor event and Portsmouth resident Chip Maillet was one of them.



Wristbands and special DORA cups are required to bring alcoholic beverages out into the designated area. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Maillet says while it was still cold outside, getting to explore the downtown area with a beer in hand was worth it.

You buy your wrist band, get you a DORA cup and walk down to the flood wall and enjoy a beverage while you’re doing so. Chip Maillet, Portsmouth resident

The city council asked several businesses to participate in the weekly event, including Patties and Pints, Oscar’s, Portsmouth Brewery, and the Port City Pub. These participating businesses are the only locations to purchase the wristbands and cups required to be outside with alcoholic beverages.

Port City Pub general manager Cory Maillet says this event will help the city immensely. With several businesses still following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing, those who rely on in-person foot traffic are looking to benefit.

It’s going to be a great way to promote downtown events, to purchase our product and if they can enjoy it outside or inside, it’s better for everyone. Cory Maillet, Port City Pub general manager

Downtown businesses that are allowing drinks inside will have a DORA sticker on their window or front door and the cost to participate is $1. For more information on this project, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.