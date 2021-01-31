When can I expect my next COVID-19 stimulus check?

Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the new Biden administration, a big question people are asking is – when will I receive my next COVID-19 stimulus check?

The money is on the way, but how soon will people get it?

Since President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 relief package, the $1,4000 stimulus check could come any day now. Some say it’s still not enough.

“Help is still on the way,” Sen. Joe Manchin said.

A clear message from Sen. Manchin that a few extra dollars will be hitting people’s pockets soon.

“One is it going to happen. I think the administration and Biden people; they want it to happen next week. It won’t happen next week, but it should be soon,” Sen. Manchin said.

Some West Virginians say the government needs see people struggling to get more financial assistance.

“It’s still not enough money. People have been out of work. We’re a year into this. If you’re thinking that $4,000, give or take, is really going to cover people losing their entire livelihoods, people’s businesses closing,” Resident Martec Washington said.

The stimulus checks have to be sent out by the middle of March.

“We definitely have to have them before March 14. because unemployment runs out, so we’ll make sure that’s your target date between today and that day is when it’ll probably happen,” Sen. Manchin said.

Although the check is only $1,400, it’s still one step in helping Americans get back on their feet.

“We appreciate $1,400, but they need to get a move on getting things done. We need the vaccinations to be rolling out faster to communities or color, we need things to happen,” Washington said.

