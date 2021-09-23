When is Trick-or-Treat 2021 in Charleston?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The city of Charleston, West Virginia announced the Trick-or-Treat date and time for 2021.
Charleston’s Trick-or-Treat will take place on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
To increase the safety of Charleston’s children, the city is asking parents to accompany their children, if possible.
Drivers are reminded to be extra alert during these hours.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.