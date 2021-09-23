When is Trick-or-Treat 2021 in Charleston?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The city of Charleston, West Virginia announced the Trick-or-Treat date and time for 2021.

Charleston’s Trick-or-Treat will take place on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To increase the safety of Charleston’s children, the city is asking parents to accompany their children, if possible.

Drivers are reminded to be extra alert during these hours.