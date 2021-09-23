When is Trick-or-Treat 2021 in Charleston?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The city of Charleston, West Virginia announced the Trick-or-Treat date and time for 2021.

Charleston’s Trick-or-Treat will take place on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To increase the safety of Charleston’s children, the city is asking parents to accompany their children, if possible.

Drivers are reminded to be extra alert during these hours.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS