KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022.

According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working with other municipalities throughout the county to coordinate using the same night.

The commission approved the date and time for Trick-or-Treat at the Thursday, Aug. 11 meeting.

More information from individual cities and towns will be made available through their social media pages as Trick-or-Treat time grows closer. WOWK 13 News will also provide a list of Trick-or-Treat times and dates throughout the Tri-State as more dates and times are released.