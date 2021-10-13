When life gives you lemons…make lemonade for a good cause

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one woman who fought her battle in Huntington is raising money for the cause.

Amy Boshell, a two-time breast cancer survivor, and her 6-year-old daughter held the Mountain State’s first-ever “Pink Lemonade Challenge” for breast cancer.

Boshell said the goal is to use the lemonade stand to raise money for breast cancer research, education and spread awareness.

“This is how we can fight,” said Boshell. “This is what empowers us to know it’s not just some scary thing that you don’t know if you’re going to get or not. We can be proactive. We can work together and be the hope for the future.”

She said these funds are more important now than ever, as the pandemic has slowed breast cancer screenings, diagnoses and treatments.

“The hope that we can develop new drugs, the hope that we can be a cure, that’s why we do this,” said Boshell. “That’s why we fight.”

Boshell has raised more than $10,000 so far with her stands and every penny goes towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

