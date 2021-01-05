When temperatures drop, risk of house fires flares

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — With the new year comes colder temperatures, and with those temperatures come increased fire hazards.

When heat appliances are left unobserved, or open fires are made in unsafe areas, disaster can strike.

The fire marshal for the Huntington Fire Department says December, January, and February are the most common months for an increase in house fires nationally.

“December, January, February, we typically see an increase in fires. Those are our cold weather months, and nationally it’s not uncommon. This year we have our normal uptick, as it got real cold, that snow come through and the weather’s just been cold, so we have seen that increase that we do have every year.” Capt. Mat Winters, fire marshal, Huntington Fire Department

Captain Winters says the Jewel City has been averaging 85 to 90 fires a year, and a common cause is people suffering from homelessness seeking shelter in vacant homes.

“They’re trying to survive, stay warm, and sometimes those fires get out of control. They’ll maybe start fires in areas that aren’t actually meant for a fire.” Capt. Mat Winters, fire marshal, Huntington Fire Department

People who live near vacant homes which recently caught fire are concerned.

“Feel bad about it happening so close to home. Cause you never know, it could be your house on fire.” Jerry Jerome Brandon, lives near a recent vacant house fire

They say they want to see extreme measures taken.

“They need to tear them down. The only way your gonna keep the homeless out of them… And until they get them all tore down, you’re just gonna continue to have it.” Shelly Davis, lives near a recent vacant house fire

The city is already on a mission to accomplish just that.

“The city is taking a very aggressive campaign this year to demolish all of our unsafe buildings that we can, the 119 that are on our list, by June 30th.” Capt. Mat Winters, fire marshal, Huntington Fire Department

In addition to the demolition of the vacant homes, Captain Winters urges people to practice fire safety by not leaving space heater and other appliances unattended.

If you have concerns about vacant buildings in your neighborhood, you are urged to report them to authorities to prevent more fires from potentially starting.

