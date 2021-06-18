Where are people moving when they leave Charleston, West Virginia?

(STACKER)—Stacker compiled a list of where people in Charleston are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Charleston between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

DPPed// Wikimedia

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 69

– Migration from Phoenix to Charleston: 71 (#212 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 2 to Charleston

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 70

– Migration from Tampa to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 70 to Tampa

Public Domain

#23. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area

– Migration to Parkersburg in 2014-2018: 70

– Migration from Parkersburg to Charleston: 88 (#6 most common destination from Parkersburg)

– Net migration: 18 to Charleston

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

– Migration to Kingsport in 2014-2018: 73

– Migration from Kingsport to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 73 to Kingsport

Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Florence in 2014-2018: 76

– Migration from Florence to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 76 to Florence

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#20. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 77

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 77 to Myrtle Beach

SD Dirk // Flickr

#19. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 84

– Migration from San Diego to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 84 to San Diego

CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Tyler, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Tyler in 2014-2018: 84

– Migration from Tyler to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 84 to Tyler

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#17. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Wheeling in 2014-2018: 84

– Migration from Wheeling to Charleston: 59 (#16 most common destination from Wheeling)

– Net migration: 25 to Wheeling

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 84

– Migration from Charlotte to Charleston: 98 (#119 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 14 to Charleston

Pixabay

#15. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 92

– Migration from Austin to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 92 to Austin

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#14. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 94

– Migration from Minneapolis to Charleston: 17 (#247 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 77 to Minneapolis

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#13. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2014-2018: 101

– Migration from Augusta to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 101 to Augusta

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#12. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 105

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Charleston: 123 (#92 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 18 to Charleston

skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 122

– Migration from Houston to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 122 to Houston

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#10. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2014-2018: 125

– Migration from Richmond to Charleston: 34 (#130 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 91 to Richmond

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#9. Akron, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Akron in 2014-2018: 126

– Migration from Akron to Charleston: 14 (#116 most common destination from Akron)

– Net migration: 112 to Akron

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#8. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2014-2018: 131

– Migration from North Port to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 131 to North Port

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 165

– Migration from Washington to Charleston: 387 (#109 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 222 to Charleston

Public Domain

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 211

– Migration from Seattle to Charleston: 0

– Net migration: 211 to Seattle

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2014-2018: 298

– Migration from Lexington to Charleston: 33 (#80 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 265 to Lexington

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 330

– Migration from Columbus to Charleston: 214 (#55 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 116 to Columbus

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

– Migration to Morgantown in 2014-2018: 495

– Migration from Morgantown to Charleston: 256 (#4 most common destination from Morgantown)

– Net migration: 239 to Morgantown

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#2. Beckley, WV Metro Area

– Migration to Beckley in 2014-2018: 529

– Migration from Beckley to Charleston: 637 (#2 most common destination from Beckley)

– Net migration: 108 to Charleston

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Huntington in 2014-2018: 1,211

– Migration from Huntington to Charleston: 1,799 (#1 most common destination from Huntington)

– Net migration: 588 to Charleston