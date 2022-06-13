CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With powerful storms coming through, you may wonder where the most power outages are? You can view here what county has the most.

AEP is reporting these counties have more than 200 power outages as of 9:44 p.m. on Monday, June 13:

West Virginia – 23,490

CountyCustomer Outages
Boone667
Cabell6,741
Jackson2,244
Kanawha3,939
Lincoln3,330
Mason2,638
Putnam1,232
Roane608
Wayne1,851

Ohio – 29,628

CountyCustomer Outages
Vinton1,558
Jackson3,524
Scioto6,100
Lawrence542
Gallia1,499
Meigs3,529