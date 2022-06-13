CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With powerful storms coming through, you may wonder where the most power outages are? You can view here what county has the most.

AEP is reporting these counties have more than 200 power outages as of 9:44 p.m. on Monday, June 13:

County Customer Outages Boone 667 Cabell 6,741 Jackson 2,244 Kanawha 3,939 Lincoln 3,330 Mason 2,638 Putnam 1,232 Roane 608 Wayne 1,851