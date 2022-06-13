CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With powerful storms coming through, you may wonder where the most power outages are? You can view here what county has the most.
AEP is reporting these counties have more than 200 power outages as of 9:44 p.m. on Monday, June 13:
West Virginia – 23,490
|County
|Customer Outages
|Boone
|667
|Cabell
|6,741
|Jackson
|2,244
|Kanawha
|3,939
|Lincoln
|3,330
|Mason
|2,638
|Putnam
|1,232
|Roane
|608
|Wayne
|1,851
Ohio – 29,628
|County
|Customer Outages
|Vinton
|1,558
|Jackson
|3,524
|Scioto
|6,100
|Lawrence
|542
|Gallia
|1,499
|Meigs
|3,529