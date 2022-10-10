CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia.

While most West Virginia trout spots are stocked from January to May, there are a select few places that are hot spots for trout in the fall. These locations are designated with code “F” on the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Fishing Regulations Summary and are stocked once a week in the week of Oct. 14 and 24, two times total.

Here are the places you don’t want to miss this October, according to the DNR:

Buffalo Fork – Pocahontas

Seneca – Pocahontas

Watoga – Pocahontas

Knapps Creek – Pocahontas

West Fork of Greenbrier River – Pocahontas

Williams River – Pocahontas, Webster

Cranberry River – Nicholas Pocahontas, Webster

Elk River – Randolph, Webster

Spruce Knob – Randolph

Tygart Valley Lake (Tailwaters) – Randolph

South Branch (Lower, Upper) – Randolph

Coopers Rock – Monongalia

Pendleton – Tucker

Blackwater River – Tucker

Teter Creek – Barbour

Buckhannon River – Upshur

Sutton Lake (Tailwaters) – Braxton

Summersville Lake (Tailwaters) – Nicholas

Rock Cliff – Hardy

Lost River – Hardy

Summit – Greenbrier

Anthony Creek – Greenbrier

Big Clear Creek – Greenbrier

Evitts Run – Jefferson

Opequon Creek – Berkeley, Jefferson

Glade Creek of New River – Raleigh

North Branch of Potomac River – Mineral

Pinnacle Creek – Wyoming

Pond Fork – Boone

Brandywine – Pendleton

South Branch (Franklin, Smoke Hole) – Pendleton

North Fork of South Branch – Grant, Pendleton

New Creek Dam 14 – Grant

All of these places are also stocked in the winter and spring. Check the DNR’s Fishing Regulations Summary to see exactly when. To see exact stocking locations, you can also view the DNR’s interactive fishing map.