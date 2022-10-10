CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia.
While most West Virginia trout spots are stocked from January to May, there are a select few places that are hot spots for trout in the fall. These locations are designated with code “F” on the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Fishing Regulations Summary and are stocked once a week in the week of Oct. 14 and 24, two times total.
Here are the places you don’t want to miss this October, according to the DNR:
Buffalo Fork – Pocahontas
Seneca – Pocahontas
Watoga – Pocahontas
Knapps Creek – Pocahontas
West Fork of Greenbrier River – Pocahontas
Williams River – Pocahontas, Webster
Cranberry River – Nicholas Pocahontas, Webster
Elk River – Randolph, Webster
Spruce Knob – Randolph
Tygart Valley Lake (Tailwaters) – Randolph
South Branch (Lower, Upper) – Randolph
Coopers Rock – Monongalia
Pendleton – Tucker
Blackwater River – Tucker
Teter Creek – Barbour
Buckhannon River – Upshur
Sutton Lake (Tailwaters) – Braxton
Summersville Lake (Tailwaters) – Nicholas
Rock Cliff – Hardy
Lost River – Hardy
Summit – Greenbrier
Anthony Creek – Greenbrier
Big Clear Creek – Greenbrier
Evitts Run – Jefferson
Opequon Creek – Berkeley, Jefferson
Glade Creek of New River – Raleigh
North Branch of Potomac River – Mineral
Pinnacle Creek – Wyoming
Pond Fork – Boone
Brandywine – Pendleton
South Branch (Franklin, Smoke Hole) – Pendleton
North Fork of South Branch – Grant, Pendleton
New Creek Dam 14 – Grant
All of these places are also stocked in the winter and spring. Check the DNR’s Fishing Regulations Summary to see exactly when. To see exact stocking locations, you can also view the DNR’s interactive fishing map.