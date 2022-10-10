CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia.

While most West Virginia trout spots are stocked from January to May, there are a select few places that are hot spots for trout in the fall. These locations are designated with code “F” on the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Fishing Regulations Summary and are stocked once a week in the week of Oct. 14 and 24, two times total.

Here are the places you don’t want to miss this October, according to the DNR:

Buffalo Fork – Pocahontas Seneca – Pocahontas Watoga – Pocahontas Knapps Creek – Pocahontas West Fork of Greenbrier River – Pocahontas Williams River – Pocahontas, Webster Cranberry River – Nicholas Pocahontas, Webster Elk River – Randolph, Webster Spruce Knob – Randolph Tygart Valley Lake (Tailwaters) – Randolph South Branch (Lower, Upper) – Randolph Coopers Rock – Monongalia Pendleton – Tucker Blackwater River – Tucker Teter Creek – Barbour Buckhannon River – Upshur Sutton Lake (Tailwaters) – Braxton Summersville Lake (Tailwaters) – Nicholas Rock Cliff – Hardy Lost River – Hardy Summit – Greenbrier Anthony Creek – Greenbrier Big Clear Creek – Greenbrier Evitts Run – Jefferson Opequon Creek – Berkeley, Jefferson Glade Creek of New River – Raleigh North Branch of Potomac River – Mineral Pinnacle Creek – Wyoming Pond Fork – Boone Brandywine – Pendleton South Branch (Franklin, Smoke Hole) – Pendleton North Fork of South Branch – Grant, Pendleton New Creek Dam 14 – Grant

All of these places are also stocked in the winter and spring. Check the DNR’s Fishing Regulations Summary to see exactly when. To see exact stocking locations, you can also view the DNR’s interactive fishing map.