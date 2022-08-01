CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People all across our region are working to collect supplies for people in eastern Kentucky dealing with devastating flooding. Below is a list of locations so you can easily find a drop off location near you.
Also listed are other fundraisers to help people in need.
If you know of an organization hosting a supply drive, please email News@wowktv.com, so we can add it to our list.
WEST VIRGINIA:
- Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore, located at 240 Third Avenue in Huntington. Donations accepted through Tuesday, August 9.
- Teays Valley Christian School supply drive. Tuesday August 2, 3pm-6pm. 6562 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
- Hurricane Fire Department is having a flood relief drive at 2716 Main St. in Hurricane, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
KENTUCKY:
- Living Faith Baptist Church. Hoover Hill on 231, every day through Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to accept drop offs.
- The organization SOAR has a list of companies that are helping.
- The state of Kentucky has set up a fund where you can make a financial donation.
- Knott County Flood Relief fund set up by the Knott County Tourism Commission.
- County music superstar Chris Stapelton is encouraging people to donate to the Kentucky Red Cross and the Appalachian Crisis Fundraiser.
- New Frontier is donating ALL PROCEEDS from the sale of the Eastern Kentucky Proud t-shirt to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
- Kentucky Farm Bureau has created a donation portal. To make a tax-deductible donation to this relief fund online, please visit www.kyfb.com/KFBforKYRelief, or checks may be mailed to: Drew Graham, Executive Vice President, Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, 9201 Bunsen Parkway, Louisville, KY 40220
- August 1-3 Cinema Camp Landing will show The Wizard of Oz on the big screen. Admission is free and donations for the Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims will be accepted for admission. Showtimes can be found at CinemaCampLanding.com.
- The Christian Appalachian Project says they are preparing to assist flood victims.