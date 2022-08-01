CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People all across our region are working to collect supplies for people in eastern Kentucky dealing with devastating flooding. Below is a list of locations so you can easily find a drop off location near you.

Also listed are other fundraisers to help people in need.

If you know of an organization hosting a supply drive, please email News@wowktv.com, so we can add it to our list.

WEST VIRGINIA:

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore, located at 240 Third Avenue in Huntington. Donations accepted through Tuesday, August 9.

Teays Valley Christian School supply drive. Tuesday August 2, 3pm-6pm. 6562 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.

Hurricane Fire Department is having a flood relief drive at 2716 Main St. in Hurricane, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

KENTUCKY: