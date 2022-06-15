CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—With extreme temperatures and lingering power outages, many people in the Tri-State area could be looking for a place to cool down.

Below is a list of cooling stations operating in the area. This list will be updated as new cooling stations become available.

PORTSMOUTH:

Salvation Army —1011 9th St., Portsmouth, Ohio —9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. — The Community Action Organization’s Hygiene Trailer will also be at the Salvation Army during this time for anyone who needs to take a shower or do laundry. The Hygiene Trailer will also be in the same place during the same hours on Thursday.

OAK HILL, OH:

The Village of Oak Hill says that if anyone is in need of a place to go while not having electricity, the bingo hall is open and air-conditioned. They will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WINFIELD:

Winfield Community Center — 178 Second Street (Under Winfield Bridge/Beside Winfield Boat Dock) — Opens at 10:30 a.m. — Anyone who needs transportation to the location should call 304-586-0246.

GALLIA COUNTY:

Gallia County Senior Center – 1165 State Route 160, Gallipolis, Ohio. Open Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gallipolis Fire Department Training Building – 2018 Chestnut Street Gallipolis, Ohio. Open Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gallia-Meigs Community Action – 8317 State Route 7 North, Cheshire, Ohio. Open Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Field of Hope Gymnasium – 11821 State Route 160 Vinton, Ohio. Open Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenfield Fire Department (School House) – 5370 State Route 233 Patriot, Ohio. Open Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.