Where to find a warming center in the tri-state

(WOWK) – With freezing temperatures and widespread power outages, many communities are setting up warming centers to keep people safe from the cold.

We will continue to update this list as we learn of more warming centers throughout the region. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place at the centers. If you or someone you know needs shelter today or tonight, you can go to any of the following locations:

West Virginia:

Wirt County – Wirt County Senior Citizens has opened their doors as a warming center. The organization is open until 4 p.m. but says they can make arrangements with anyone who needs assistance. They are also working with Red Cross and the First Baptist Church in Elizabeth if their shelters reach capacity.

Barboursville – Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum announced the Barboursville Community Center at 721 Central Avenue opened this morning for those still without power in the area.

Charleston – The City of Charleston announced a warming center will open tonight at 9 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 301 Tennessee Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. The warming center will remain open until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Huntington – The Salvation Army at 1227 3rd Ave, in Huntington, has opened as an emergency shelter and hot meals will be served. The city says the shelter will remain open until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, however, if needed the hours will be extended, but the hours could be extended based on need. The shelter is not able to accommodate pets.

St. Albans – The St. Albans Fire Department is operating a warming shelter tonight from 8 p.m. Feb. 16 unitl 8 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Hansford Senior Center on 500 Washington Street in St. Albans.

Scott Depot – A warming center has been opened at the Teays Valley First Church of God at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot.

Winfield – A warming center has been opened at the Winfield Community Center at 21 Second Street in Winfield.

Ohio:

Ironton – The Ohio University Southern at 1804 Liberty Avenue in Ironton open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 as a warming station for those impacted by the weather and power outages. The center will be open in the Rotunda, the building on the right as you enter campus.

Portsmouth – The Salvation Army will open a warming station tonight at 8:30 p.m. at the Citdel on 1001 9th Street in Portsmouth.

Jackson – The Jackson Area YMCA will open a warming center from 7:45 p.m. Feb. 16 to 7:45 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Hope Center. For further information, contact the organization at 740-466-2260.

Kentucky:

Boyd County – The Boyd County Convention and Arts Center is currently open as a 24/7 warming center as capacity allows. Emergency officials say water, coffee and snacks are available as well as chairs, tables, cots and blankets. If you need transportation to the center call 606-393-1801 or 606-393-1842.

Flatwoods – Greenup County 911 officials say a warming center at the Senior Center on 2513 Reed Street in Flatwoods opens at 2 p.m.

Lawrence County – The Lawrence County Community Center across from Lawrence County High School in Louisa is open as a warming center.

Prestonsburg – A warming station/shelter is open at the Floyd County Rescue Squad building on Cliff Road in Prestonsburg.

Martin, Floyd County – The Floyd County Judge has opened a warming center at the Martin Community Center on Route 80. People will sleeping gear and supplies.

Raceland – The American Legion Post 43 on 439 Greenup Avenue in Raceland is open as a warming station.

Paintsville – A warming center has been opened at the Paintsville Recreation Center at 232 Preston Street in Paintsville. The center will remain open as long as there is a need.