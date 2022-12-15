CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout the Charleston-Huntington area this weekend.

According to Oscar Mayer, the iconic 27-foot long vehicle has scheduled several local events throughout the area from Thursday, Dec. 15, to Sunday, Dec. 18. The “hotdoggers” who drive the Wienermobile say the community is welcome to swing by any of the events to “meat” them and take a tour of the vehicle. They also say they may even let you sit in the “shotbun” seat.

Here is the schedule of events for the Wienermobile’s visit to the Mountain State: