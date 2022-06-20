CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In June, the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host several public sign-up events for medical cannabis patients.

At the events, the Office of Medical Cannabis will assist patients with the electronic application process to acquire​ a medical cannabis patient card.

The dates and times of each event are listed below.

City/TownAddressDateTime
LewisburgFairfield Inn & Suites
273 Coleman Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901		June 22, 20229 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SummersvilleHampton Inn
5400 W. Webster Road, Summersville, WV 26651		June 23, 2022 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LoganHoliday Inn & Suites
101 George Kostas Drive, Logan, WV 25601		June 27, 20229 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New MartinsvilleHoliday Inn Express
1202 WV-2, New Martinsville, WV 26155		June 29, 20229 a.m. to 4 p.m.
GlenvilleGlenville Inn
61 Development Drive, Glenville, WV 26351		June 30, 20229 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Information courtesy of the Office of Medical Cannabis.

For more information, contact the Office of Medical Cannabis by phone at (304) 356-5090 or email medcanwvpatients@wv.gov.