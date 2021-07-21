Which is better: remote or in-person work?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The COVID-19 pandemic is normalizing more people working from home. But, the new generation of workers is worried the change may prevent them from having strong business skills than in-person working.

Studies show it’s easier for veteran employees to continue to work remotely because they’ve already gained skills, while younger employees haven’t had much experience.

According to a new poll by Generation lab, 40% of college students and recent graduates and younger employees prefer fully in-person working.

“You get to see people and things are back to normal a little bit, so it feels good to see people,” Israel Fletcher, who is going to be joining the workforce said.

“I’d rather work in person because I’m social person,” De’Mar Moore, who is going to be joining the workforce said.

39% of those employees want a hybrid workplace, 19% want to work remotely, and 3% say they have no preference. On the other hand, employees who’ve been around the block have a differing of opinion.

“I prefer to work from home just because of the relaxed environment and being able to work at my own speed and things like that,” DeMar Moore, who is a working professional said.

Some adults also prefer to leave the house every day.

“I like to be a little bit hands-on, in-person, because like I said, as a probation counselor you need to see all your probationers to do urine screens and that nature,” Issian Redding, who is a working professional said.

Experts say If younger professionals don’t return to work, they would be missing out on making contacts, relationships and connections that could lead to other opportunities. Overall, according to the study, younger employees could save physical workplaces with offices shutting down and more people moving, but it seems they don’t mind.

“It will feel weird because I would rather have hands-on, be hands-on with everything. That’s what I would prefer,” Fletcher said.

Younger employees also say they’ll miss office mentoring, and it’s also better for their mental health.