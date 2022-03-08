CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The search to find a replacement for Dr. Sherri Young has been a long one. But now the new director says he is ready to pick up where she left off.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur is Medical Director and an Emergency Physician at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, WV. Now he’s taking over as Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

This week, he’s meeting the team and learning as much as he can from outgoing director Dr. Young.

Dr. Eshenaur said while COVD-19 remains a priority he’s also looking at ramping up the response to other community health concerns.

“A number of the initiatives that have been put on hold during COVID need to be brought back to the forefront,” he said. “A number of the items including HIV testing and screening, medication assisted therapy, coordination and making sure we get all of our routine immunizations and routine diagnostics for our population.”

Even before orientation on Tuesday, Eshenaur said he’s been communicating through phone and email to get used to everything.