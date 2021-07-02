Who let the dogs out? Americans will ‘relish’ in the good times this Independence Day

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—Most Americans will be relishing in the good times this 4th of July weekend.

“Nothing beats a hot dog on a good summer day, said the owner of Shake Shoppe in Ironton, Ohio, Robby Brown.

The Fourth of July is a big weekend for hot dog lovers.



“It’s a tradition around here, everybody loves hot dogs,” said Shake Shoppe employee and hot dog lover, Daly King.

Americans will enjoy 150 million hot dogs, which is enough to stretch from Washington D.C. to L.A. more than five times.

“It’s just a great weekend to celebrate our independence and to celebrate our country,” said the owner of Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs, John Mandt Jr. “What’s more all American than a hot dog?”

For those of you playing “ketchup,” the big Independence Day hot dog consumption tradition is inspired by Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest held every 4th of July since the ’70s.”

“When they’re in town for a holiday weekend they want to get a taste of that food they grew up on as a kid,” said Brown.

There are many delicious ways to prepare your hot diggity dogs for the weekend.

“I like all three of them,” said hot dog lover, Jerry Boggs. “Boiled, fried, grilled, they are all good.”

Hot dog business owners around the Tri-State say they are going to be working like “dogs” during the busy holiday weekend.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!