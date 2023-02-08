CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! West Virginia’s First Pet, Babydog, has made her annual prediction for the Super Bowl scores.

This year’s Big Game matchup will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 with a 6:30 p.m. kick off.

During West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s semi-daily press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the beloved English bulldog joined her owner to give her prediction on Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs-41, Eagles-27.

“For those of you that are Eagles fans, she’s saying she’s sorry for you,” said Justice. “Y’all enjoy the Super Bowl!”

This is the third year Babydog has made a prediction for the big game and is trying to make her own score 2-1. For Super Bowl LV in 2021, she predicted a 31-20 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs, and she was close. Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV with a score of 31-9.

In 2022, however, she missed the mark. Babydog favored the Cincinnati Bengals with a score of 30-28 over the LA Rams. The Rams defeated the Bengals with a score of 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.