‘Whole Health for Life’ Fair aims to help veterans achieve wellness goals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — It was a very sunny Wednesday for the ‘Whole Health for Life’ Fair at the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.

The event aimed to look at the whole person, pun intended; meaning, organizers and staff weren’t just looking for veterans to be treated for a diagnosis.

Rather, organizers want to look at every aspect of a person’s life so they can see what they can do to help people achieve an entire well-being.

Among the programs offered were art therapy, pet therapy, nutrition information, yoga, and horseback riding.

“We really want to give veterans every opportunity to have the best possible quality of life and reach all of their goals,” said Emily Dye from the ‘Whole Health for Life’ Fair.

Attendants were also able to take a look at the Vietnam Veterans Mobile Wall, which serves as a memorial for all of the veterans that served during the Vietnam War.

Dave Simmons, with the Vietnam Veterans Mobile Wall, says it’s important for them to bring out the wall.

“The reason we brought the wall out is, is awareness. A lot of our veterans can’t get to Washington; a lot of our family members can’t get to Washington,” said Simmons.

The wall allowed visitors to pay homage and respect to veterans, while reminding everyone of veterans’ ultimate sacrifice.