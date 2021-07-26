Why are parents switching to home schooling their kids?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the country, some parents are grateful for one effect of it: they’re opting to homeschool their kids, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes.

Along with COVID and all of the uncertainty, I think it’s really important for kids to have some consistency; and for kids being with their families, is the most comfortable place. Homeschool Teacher and Mom, Danielle Moncrief

“I like being able to be in pajamas and be comfortable and sit at my own desk. It’s much more calming, almost,” said Homeschool Student, Jordyn Moncrief.

Last year, many schools did a combination of virtual and hybrid learning. Students were required to wear masks at all time, but it is unclear if things will be the same this fall. With more kids transitioning to homeschool learning, some parents say they no longer have to fear sending their kids back to school this year.

“You don’t want to instill fear into kids and anxiety and I think that’s a possibility of just the unknown and having to wear a mask because they might get sick or they might make someone else, so you need to stay away from people,” said Moncrief.

As more complications like mutating variants arise, for some at-home learning has helped ease their concerns.

“Honestly, I think it would be hard to have to do school and math with masks on,” said homeschool student, Micaiah Moncrief.

Homeschooling is a way of teaching that allows kids to take the mask off to learn, but remain safer while doing so.

