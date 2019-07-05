Why you can’t watch WOWK-TV on DirecTV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – WOWK-TV wants to take a minute to explain why our DirecTV viewers cannot currently watch our CBS and local programming. Nexstar Broadcasting Group, which owns WOWK-TV, has been negotiating a new agreement with DirecTV to carry WOWK-TV’s local programming as well as CBS programs.

But at 11:59 on the night of July 3rd, 2019, the satellite provider abruptly stopped carrying our signal despite an offer by our parent company for an unconditional extension of our existing agreement through August 2nd while continuing to negotiate a new deal.

Their action impacted viewers and customers of 120 stations in 97 television stations across the nation – including here in the Charleston-Huntington area.

These means our local DirecTV subscribers no longer have access to CBS entertainment programming like Young Sheldon, NCIS, and Blue Bloods. It also means they no longer have access to 13 News.

They missed our coverage of West Virginia celebrating Independence Day. They couldn’t learn of the search for an Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting another woman, nor could they get the latest update on Governor Jim Justice’s efforts to resolve his tax problems.

While a majority of our viewers can still watch this programming over-the-air, on cable or thru other providers – we miss our DirecTV viewers. Nexstar Broadcasting Group wants to meet with representatives of DirecTV, but so far they refuse to do so.

You can help restore this service by calling 855-937-9466 and urging DirecTV to resume the negotiations.