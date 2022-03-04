CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Amid the recent recall of some powdered infant formula, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says it is providing additional flexibilities for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

The WV Bureau for Public Health announced the flexibilities due to the ongoing USDA and CDC investigation into four complaints of infants getting ill, allegedly in connection to products produced at Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The USDA and CDC say the products in question were produced at the Michigan facility between September 6, 2021 to December 18, 2021. Abbott issued a voluntary recall of powdered infant formulas from Similac, Alimentum or EleCare and one lot of Similac PM 60/40.

“The West Virginia WIC Program applauds the retailer community’s quick response during the pandemic-related nationwide supply chain issues that have been exacerbated by this recall,” said Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services. “Likewise, WIC Nutritionists are strongly discouraging parents from feeding their infants homemade formula while diligently sharing alternatives to recalled products and techniques for transitioning formula.”

The WV DHHR says if a WIC customer has used their WIC benefits to purchase baby formula included in the recall, the product can be returned to the store where it was purchased in exchanged for the same product that is not included in the recall, a liquid form of the formula, a different sized container or a different formula brand.

The WV DHHR is reminding customers that each store does establish its own return policy. WIC participants may contact their local WIC clinic if they have any problems with the store exchange, the WV DHHR says.

Health officials say the USDA Nutrition Services has also granted an additional waver allowing flexibility regarding options of available formulas and expanding the brands of baby formula allowed for purchase through WIC benefits with out needing medical documentation in most cases. According to the WV DHHR, West Virginia WIC will be offering Enfamil and Gerber products along with store private labels for a period of time in addition to the Similac formula already included.

The WV DHHR says a medical prescription will still be required if a child has a special need for hypoallergenic formula.

For more information on the infant formula recall, visit the WV WIC website. To find a WIC clinic, visit the site’s clinic search page.