Wiener dog races return due to popular demand

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Hotdog Fest was scaled back this year due to the pandemic, but some events that were originally canceled came back.
The Annual Hotdog Festival 5K run along with the ever-popular Weiner Dog Races. These two races were set up on Saturday in Barboursville Park alongside local food and craft vendors.
The organizers say after they hosted the scaled-back festival, there was a high demand from the community to continue all the traditions.
They really wanted the Weiner Dog Races, so we added it to this event. It’s a great entertainment value for the hot dog festival. We’re hoping to have it back next year, but for this year it’s going to be part of the 5k walk and run.Tracey Baumgard, IHeart media market president
All the proceeds from this event will benefit the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
