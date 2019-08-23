Wild horses from the West come to Nicholas County needing new homes

CANVAS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Wild horses from the West have landed in Nicholas County for the chance to find their new homes.

There are 71 horses available for adoption, costing $25 per horse and it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The two-day adoption event is held at The Good Evening Ranch and is hosted by the Wild Horse and Burro Program under the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management.

This program was created in the 1970s to help preserve and protect the land and herd. These horses have rarely been in contact with humans and must be broken.

Wild Horse Trainer, Rich Gardner said, “first thing is to take the fear out of the horse and when people say, ‘what’s your number one piece of advice for an adopter?’ Don’t get in a hurry.”

Northeastern States Supervisor, Kristen Fontaine said, “these animals need to learn everything from a pat on the neck to a carrot in your hand. They don’t know any of that.”

Tomorrow, August 24, 2019, the adoption sale begins at 8 am and ends at 4 pm. There are a few adoption requirements and those interested in adopting must fill out an application online or on-site.