ALUM CREEK, WV (AP) — Officials say guided hikes, exhibits and interactive programming will greet guests during the grand opening of the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center.

The event on June 4 is being hosted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation.

The Division of Natural Resources said in a statement that those who attend the free event in Alum Creek can tour the 9,500-square-foot building and explore the 102-acre property.

The opening fulfills the vision of the center’s namesake, Claudia Workman, whose husband donated the land in 2015 so a nature-based education center could be built.