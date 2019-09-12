Wildlife experts working to remove bats from Elkview Middle School

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – Bats have their place in nature but not inside of a school. Work is underway now to remove bats from Elkview Middle School and to keep more from coming inside.

“It is a slow process,” explained Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner. “They cannot kill them because it is a protected species so the process does take a little while. But they are moving as fast as possible.” Warner said the bats are primarily in a storage area that isn’t accessible to students.

“Right now there have been sightings outside the school and then also one in the gymnasium,” Warner said. “But it seems like most of them are located in a locked storage room. The contractor has been working to seal and treat that area and make sure that locked room is being cleaned, sealed and addressed as quickly as possible so he can also remove those bats from that area.”

The school board is working with a wildlife services contractor and with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department to make sure there are no issues inside the school in accessible areas. Right now there is no timeline for when the work will be complete but Warner said they hope to remove the bats as soon as possible.

“We know that bats, in general, are a concern so we are relying on our contracted services to make sure that we are moving forward with the correct steps of action,” Warner said.