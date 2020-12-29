Will COVID-19 impact New Year’s resolutions?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As 2020 comes to a close, many people reflect on the year, remembering their highs and lows. This is also a time to embrace a fresh start, setting new goals for ourselves.

Adapting to a healthier, active lifestyle is hands down the most popular New Year’s resolution. But with a deadly virus plaguing our communities, guidelines restricting our activities and local health officials encouraging us to stay home – how can we drop that COVID weight?

YMCA of Kanawha Valley President/CEO, Sarah Bolyard said, “a workout and healthy lifestyle is more important than anything right now, not only for your physical health, but also for your mental health.”

Luckily for West Virginia, gyms are still open and enforcing CDC and state guidelines, such as wearing masks at all times, including while working out.

The YMCA of Kanawha Valley follows daily cleaning and sanitizing procedures, as well as limiting equipment usage to physically distance gym members.

At this time, the YMCA is accepting all new members and have a special deals to entice the New Year’s resolution crowd. New members will receive $21 off their first three months and no joiner fee.

“Exercising plays a key role in everything that you do, but just taking that time for yourself, whether that be here or anywhere else is the most important thing you can do,” said Bolyard.

For those uncomfortable of attending a facility, there are plenty of at-home workout options, including yoga.

Jamie Dickenson, owner of Yoga Power, LLC in Charleston said, “I had to do all this research to figure out how to bring a great class to the consumer.”

After the stay-at-home order issued back in the spring, Dickenson launched two virtual class options for her yogis to utilize from home as a safe alternative to in-studio classes.

“They have VIRTUAL in capital letters right in front of you. Just sign up like a regular class, 30 minutes before class. It sends you the link and then you come in just like everybody else,” said Dickenson.

Not only does working out improve your physical appearance, but it also improves your mental health by reducing stress and releasing endorphins, which can make you feel happy.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.