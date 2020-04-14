Will crops grow with the pandemic? How West Virginia farmers are surviving during COVID-19

TYLER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Garden Path farm in Tyler County grows mainly fruits and vegetables, but the pandemic has brought up many questions about their season which is set to start shortly.

“It’s a really scary time for a lot of farmers … we really had to sit down and make a business decision whether to grow or not this year,” Lisa DuMars, owner of the Garden Path, tells 13 News.

DuMars and her husband decided to grow, but now that farmers markets may not be an option for selling they had to take a skill as old as time and bring it into the 21st century.

“Trying to use social media to limit the exchange of cash so we can use electronic media for payment so looking to post locally on social media to try and find those local markets … also how the schools may morph a little bit and get food to kids,” DuMars says.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is also stepping in to get fresh West Virginia food to students.

“We are working with the National Guard and the Department of Ed is keeping the children fed that are missing those meals at schools we are working with them,” WVDA Commissioner, Kent Leonhardt, tells 13 News.

Kelsey Abad with Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective says, “Farming has never been easy and it is definitely not easy during a pandemic.”

The WVDA says the best way for West Virginians to help farmers and themselves right now is to buy local to support those farmers and ensure your food hasn’t been passed through too many hands.

Also, farmers should sign up for the West Virginia Grown program.



