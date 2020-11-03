Will giving out free needles help combat the drug problem in WV?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a controversial topic in the City of Charleston: how to fight the drug problem here.

Some organizations believe giving users access to clean needles and syringes is one answer.

This has been a polarizing topic for many years.

In tonight’s meeting, there was some tension as concerns about needle and syringe handouts were brought up. A few people defending the distributions, and some others against it.

The mayor ultimately saying ‘we need to look at the bigger picture.’

“I personally know of five people who are now in recovery because someone spoke to them at the needle exchange… so these do work,” said Lois Vance, a supporter of the distributions.

“Business owners and citizens have told me they haven’t received any response from you [Mayor Amy Goodwin] about the needle litter around Charleston,” said Ashley Switzer, who is against the the distributions.

In the city council meeting, roughly ten Charleston residents shared their opinions… calling this ‘harm reduction.’

“This administration believes in harm reduction. But we also believe in prevention and recovery,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin.

This meeting comes just days after a 3-year-old child was pricked with a dirty needle behind ‘WV Health Right’ – CPD is still investigating.

Police are now also investigating a group called ‘S.O.A.R. West Virginia’ – which stands for ‘Solutions Oriented Addiction Response’ – a group that, over the past few weeks, has been handing out ‘health kits’ which include needles and syringes.

“A group called S.O.A.R. began distributing these health kits containing needle syringes, illegally, at different locations around Charleston. This group is now under investigation for violating a city ordinance to do so.”

“Last week, a woman’s husband was overdosing and she saved his life with the naloxone that we distribute,” said Jennie Hill, who works in harm reduction with S.O.A.R. WV.

Those ‘for’ the organization are stating this is a life saving tool.

Those ‘against’ say there is already too much ‘needle litter’ in the city.

So – I asked the city leader what she thinks the answer to this polarizing topic is:

“My response is this – I’m an elected official. medical professionals should be making these decisions.”

‘S.O.A.R. West Virginia’ is still under investigation.

We will keep you updated online and on air as this investigation unfolds.

