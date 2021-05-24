Will local pools be open for Memorial Day?

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Due to the pandemic, many families across the Tri-State had few safe options to cool off last summer, but now pools are re-opening.

But don’t grab your towels just yet, most pools don’t open for a few more days, like the Nitro City Pool.

Nitro Parks & Rec Director, Jim Caudill said, “we went into action, the pool of course had been closed for almost two years, so there was a lot of work to do, draining and cleaning…”

Last year, the City of Nitro declared a state of emergency and the pool never opened for the summer of 2020. This year, the fun is back starting Memorial Day.

The latest COVID-19 public pool guidelines encourage social distancing and mask-wearing if you’re not vaccinated. Pool managers say they won’t be checking for proof of vaccination, but their staff will be taking precautions.

“We’re going to open our snack bar this year and everyone in the snack bar is going to be wearing masks, gloves and they’ll be sanitizing as well,” said Caudill.

COVID-19 aside, don’t forget to follow the old safety rules too, like no running!

“We’re extremely happy that the pool is back open again this year. People can come out and finally get outside and enjoy themselves and enjoy the pool.”

The Nitro City Pool is also hiring lifeguards. You can pick up an application at city hall.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.