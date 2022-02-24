CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Looming concerns have been a factor for a few weeks now as conflict between Russia and Ukraine rattles markets around the world.

Many are wondering how will it impact their investments. John Burdette at Fourth Avenue Financial in Charleston said when it comes to long term investments this will likely just be a bump in the road.

He said it is important for people to stay calm and instead look at the bigger picture. Burdette explained that typically whenever something bad happens in the world it can lead to innovation and long term progress which can ultimately be beneficial.

“People are uncomfortable with things going on in the world and it makes them concerned about their investments,” he said. “They see all the red numbers when they turn the television on but I think for most folks that are long term investors thinking about their retirement that may be 10 years from now 20 years from now, ultimately this will probably be just a bump in the road.”

Burdette said people should have confidence in their long term financial plan and reach out to their financial advisor with any questions so they can talk it through.