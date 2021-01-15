Will West Virginia continue to lead the nation in COVID-19 vaccine distribution?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Although West Virginia Governor Jim Justice praised the state for being number one in the nation when it comes to distributing and administering the coronavirus vaccine, he also expressed some concern for the extra 25-thousand vaccines the state was expected to receive.

According to the latest vaccine numbers posted to the COVID-19 dashboard Friday afternoon, West Virginia is now up to a first dose administration rate of 93.7 percent. The Mountain State was set to expect 60,000 vaccines next week.

“Now some of those are for second shots. Now I’m hearing that maybe the additional 25,000, they don’t have it. But what I’m telling you is, that may very well change in two hours.” said, Governor Justice.

Leaving people who are ready for the second dose confused and worried. However, Justice still urged the state to get vaccinated if they have the opportunity, saying “There’s tens of thousands of people. There’s millions of people now that have taken this. Take your vaccine. Absolutely it is really important.”

And with West Virginia schools on track to resume in-person learning January 19, health officials are saying its a safe move.

“We do believe that the school room if all of the precautions are taken with masks, and distancing, testing and contact tracing just like in a health care setting or a hospital that these places are actually safer as far as spread of COVID-19 than in peoples homes and communities.” Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar

Governor Justice chiming in saying, “All of the health experts, all the scientific research says that the transmission possibilities from 8th grade down is next to nothing.” He adds that although the Mountain State is making strides, there is still a long road ahead..

“It’s always my role to try to give you hope, it’s never my role to try and paint a rosy picture when things aren’t good at all. We still got a long long ways to go.” Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

