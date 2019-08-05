William Pulliam pleads guilty to killing black teen in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – William Pulliam, a 65-year-old white man accused of killing a black 15-year-old in Charleston, West Virginia almost three years ago, pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder on Monday, August 5th, 2019. Pulliam was charged with fatally shooting James Harvey Means on November 21st, 2016 after they bumped into each other outside a store and twice exchanged words.

A judge ruled in May of 2018 that Pulliam was incompetent and sent him to a mental hospital for treatment, but another judge found Pulliam mentally competent to stand trial in December of 2018.

Police say Means had a BB gun in his waistband when he was shot twice by Pulliam. Video footage shows Means had nothing in his hands. Pulliam has said he felt threatened and acted in self-defense.

Pulliam faces up to 20 years in prison.

